FY2021 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of REG opened at $73.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.05%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.