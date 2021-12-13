Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. develops, produces, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials primarily in China. Its products include AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; Â’Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble, which enables children to bounce and play with bubbles; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction.

