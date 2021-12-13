Brokers Set Expectations for Udemy Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Udemy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UDMY. KeyCorp began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $21.11 on Monday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

