C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCCC. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.29.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $34.37 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 54,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $2,645,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,510,840 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,932 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,882 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 815,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares during the period. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

