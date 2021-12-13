Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Yatra Online stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

