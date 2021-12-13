National Bank Financial Weighs in on Slate Office REIT’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.90 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

