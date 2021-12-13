Zacks: Brokerages Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.32 Billion

Brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report $24.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.02 billion to $24.52 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $22.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $78.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $82.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $83.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $168.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.76. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $169.12. The firm has a market cap of $233.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.