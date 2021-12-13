Analyzing HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HubSpot and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HubSpot -6.50% -7.59% -3.00% Citrix Systems 9.97% 155.24% 6.61%

HubSpot has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HubSpot and Citrix Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HubSpot $883.03 million 38.70 -$85.03 million ($1.66) -435.72 Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 3.14 $504.45 million $2.51 32.47

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than HubSpot. HubSpot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of HubSpot shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for HubSpot and Citrix Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HubSpot 0 2 21 1 2.96 Citrix Systems 3 3 1 0 1.71

HubSpot currently has a consensus price target of $795.44, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Citrix Systems has a consensus price target of $102.60, indicating a potential upside of 25.87%. Given Citrix Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citrix Systems is more favorable than HubSpot.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats HubSpot on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

