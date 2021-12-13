Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.10) by C($1.04), reports. The business had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$100.00 million.

Shares of TSE TRZ traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.40. The company had a trading volume of 214,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,806. The company has a market capitalization of C$166.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRZ shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$3.40.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

