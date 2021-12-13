BetterBetting (BETR) Market Cap Tops $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 12th. One BetterBetting coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

