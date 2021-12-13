WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00012051 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00044934 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.00 or 0.00603650 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.