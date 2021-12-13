PolkaWar (PWAR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.03 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.34 or 0.08128142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,968.44 or 1.00274124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002700 BTC.

PolkaWar Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 87,822,208 coins and its circulating supply is 18,572,208 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.