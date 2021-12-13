BlockBank (BBANK) Price Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. One BlockBank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockBank has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $157,420.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlockBank has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007135 BTC.

About BlockBank

BlockBank (BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,784,847 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

