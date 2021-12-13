Cipher (CPR) Trading 18.2% Lower This Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Cipher has a market cap of $93,031.21 and $4,769.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.69 or 0.00390476 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000994 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $651.19 or 0.01333461 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

