PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Tops $1.81 on Major Exchanges

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. During the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003701 BTC on popular exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $67.86 million and $1.08 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007135 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PKF is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,550,909 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

