Ink (INK) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $434,184.09 and approximately $10,555.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00059100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.34 or 0.08128142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00079042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,968.44 or 1.00274124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00055987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

