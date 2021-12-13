Zacks: Analysts Expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.59. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 440.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.04. 272,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,608. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $130.93 and a twelve month high of $215.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

