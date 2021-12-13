Head-To-Head Comparison: Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) & Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Diodes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 4.73 $129.20 million $8.88 4.90 Diodes $1.23 billion 3.93 $98.09 million $4.18 25.68

Daqo New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diodes. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Diodes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Daqo New Energy and Diodes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 Diodes 0 1 3 0 2.75

Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus target price of $87.22, suggesting a potential upside of 100.55%. Diodes has a consensus target price of $101.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.68%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Diodes.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Diodes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 44.45% 72.20% 46.45% Diodes 11.52% 18.16% 10.06%

Volatility & Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diodes has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc. manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe. It also provides power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers. The company was founded on June 15, 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

