RioDeFi Price Hits $0.0439 (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. RioDeFi has a market cap of $12.87 million and $7.75 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0439 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040009 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007135 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

