Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.56.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.93. 450,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.33.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

