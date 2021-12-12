ProximaX (XPX) Market Capitalization Hits $13.73 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $13.73 million and approximately $169,488.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00059411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,975.19 or 0.08101726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00079045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.80 or 0.99822376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002702 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

