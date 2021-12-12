bAlpha (BALPHA) One Day Volume Tops $353,298.00

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, bAlpha has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $694,331.73 and $353,298.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $38.57 or 0.00078616 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Coin Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars.

