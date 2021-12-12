Pizza Price Reaches $0.0224 (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $693,189.54 and approximately $135,040.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010951 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00175945 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.06 or 0.00558033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

