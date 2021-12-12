Band Protocol (BAND) Market Cap Tops $183.87 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.22 or 0.00010679 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $183.87 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.