Name Change Token (NCT) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $191.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Name Change Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040610 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,689,751 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Name Change Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Name Change Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.