The Sandbox (SAND) Price Up 2.7% This Week

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and $1.41 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $5.28 or 0.00010801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00172426 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.79 or 0.00566122 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,364,619 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

