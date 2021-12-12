Star Equity (STRR) vs. Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Star Equity (NASDAQ: STRR) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Star Equity to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% Star Equity Competitors -280.91% -21.30% -14.55%

9.9% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Star Equity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity Competitors 235 957 1785 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 35.42%. Given Star Equity’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Star Equity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million -$6.46 million 65.02 Star Equity Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 17.93

Star Equity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. Star Equity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity’s peers have a beta of 18.99, meaning that their average share price is 1,799% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Star Equity peers beat Star Equity on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

