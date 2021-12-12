EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.98. EMCOR Group reported earnings of $1.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.09. 145,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,437. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day moving average of $122.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

