Snowball (SNOB) Achieves Market Cap of $3.96 Million

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Snowball has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $127,347.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.58 or 0.08093901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,176.44 or 1.00269935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,322,500 coins and its circulating supply is 6,536,909 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

