Collateral Pay (COLL) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,218.00

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $696,729.06 and approximately $3,218.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.58 or 0.08093901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,176.44 or 1.00269935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

