Degenerator (MEME) Market Cap Hits $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.25 or 0.00275781 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009052 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003601 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MEMEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.