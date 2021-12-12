LocalCoinSwap (LCS) 1-Day Volume Hits $2,520.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $657,538.25 and approximately $2,520.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.25 or 0.00399533 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00011341 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001033 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $663.96 or 0.01338080 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,853,553 coins and its circulating supply is 50,640,776 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

