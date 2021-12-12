Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $179.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce $179.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $173.60 million and the highest is $184.50 million. Stoneridge reported sales of $189.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year sales of $745.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.41 million to $750.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $773.32 million, with estimates ranging from $748.43 million to $798.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SRI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.70. 82,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.81 million, a P/E ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.29. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 49.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after buying an additional 584,251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 3,369.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 497,973 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 60.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 310,953 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 167.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 388,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 243,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 2,401.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 222,078 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.