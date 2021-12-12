$90.40 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report sales of $90.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.19 million. Ambarella posted sales of $62.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $331.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.40 million to $332.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $394.85 million, with estimates ranging from $389.50 million to $404.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Ambarella stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.81. 517,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.37 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,398 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,264. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Ambarella by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,477,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Ambarella by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

