Hathor (HTR) Price Reaches $1.19 on Major Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, Hathor has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $264.50 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,020.05 or 0.08101587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00079303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,683.83 or 1.00127518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00056662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 898,533,408 coins and its circulating supply is 222,588,408 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

