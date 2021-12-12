NativeCoin (N8V) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $445,375.70 and $30.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.00180330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003089 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00021043 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.25 or 0.00524205 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00059837 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000496 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

