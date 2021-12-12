$144.80 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post sales of $144.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.40 million and the lowest is $144.18 million. Tenable posted sales of $118.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year sales of $536.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $638.64 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 57.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $47.44. 731,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,546. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 1.65. Tenable has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

