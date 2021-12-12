Convergence 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $893,021.00 (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Convergence has a market cap of $24.27 million and $893,021.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00040859 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,430,857,911 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

