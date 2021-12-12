$298.38 Million in Sales Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post sales of $298.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.40 million to $308.50 million. Insulet reported sales of $246.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.27.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $5.98 on Friday, reaching $262.52. 1,334,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,196. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $324.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.84.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.