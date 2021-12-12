Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will announce sales of $60.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $60.40 million. Aterian reported sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $244.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aterian.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aterian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,843. Aterian has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $256.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

In other Aterian news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $1,769,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter valued at $247,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

