Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.42 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC on exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $30.37 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.35 or 0.08193409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00079230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.63 or 1.00234070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00056787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 454,532,436 coins and its circulating supply is 102,191,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DERIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.