NULS (NULS) Market Cap Reaches $79.94 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001610 BTC on major exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $79.94 million and $41.10 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00058578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.35 or 0.08193409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00079230 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,953.63 or 1.00234070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00056787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002692 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

