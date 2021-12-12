Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to post $856.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $892.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $828.89 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $547.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

Shares of REGI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 596,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,017. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76.

In other news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,225,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

