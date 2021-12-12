SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Plans Dividend of $0.24

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2426 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 886,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $80.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

