Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $5.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,086,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,229,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,116. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.86.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.