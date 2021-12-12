Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.54 Million

Brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce sales of $40.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.98 million to $42.10 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $36.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $143.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.57 million to $144.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.99 million, with estimates ranging from $179.55 million to $185.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $38.30. 503,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,549. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.03. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,553.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,942. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 383.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 209.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,341,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.