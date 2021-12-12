SuperRare Price Hits $1.22 on Top Exchanges (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. In the last week, SuperRare has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. SuperRare has a market cap of $124.42 million and $10.19 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

RARE is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

