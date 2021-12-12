Starbase Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Starbase coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Starbase has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $783,542.81 and approximately $614,409.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00040875 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

