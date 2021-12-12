Analysts Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.60. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,375,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,551. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

