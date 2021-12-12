Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.38. Chegg reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Northland Securities cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.13.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.57. 2,737,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,498,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

